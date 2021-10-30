Sr. Genevieve (Margaret) Butler, UK & Nenagh

Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Convent, Chigwell, U.K., Fatima House, Knock, Co. Mayo and formerly of Folinamuck, Dolla, Nenagh.

October 29th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Mayo Hospice.

Predeceased by her parents John and Winifred Butler, sisters Nora and Kathleen and brothers Brendan, Phil, Tom, Eamon and Reuben.

Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Imelda (Lil) and Maureen (Quigley), brother Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Religious Sisters, The Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Kilboy Cemetery, Dolla, with adherence to social distancing, face covering and no hand shaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service (link to follow).

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

