Sr. Francis Fogarty, Templemore & Fethard

Convent of Mercy, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Curraghscarteen, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

4th of September 2021, Sr. Francis, died peacefully, surrounded by her community and family at the Convent of Mercy, Templemore.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Sisters of Mercy, South Central Province, sisters in law, Breda and Madge, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May She rest in peace.

Reposing at the Mercy Convent Templemore on Monday the 6th of September.

Requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Strict adherence to H S E Covid 19 guidelines.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam dilis.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Mass may be viewed on www.Churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish.

