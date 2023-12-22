Sr. Francis (Bridget) Ryan, Roscrea and Rear Cross

Mt Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Foileen, Rear Cross, Newport.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Sisters and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Bridget, brothers William and Jaskie, sisters Sr. Mary Vincent (Gertrude) and Phylis O’ Malley.

Deeply regretted by the Community and Sisters of the Congregation, her sisters Celelia O’ Dwyer, Peggy Carr, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11 in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Cronan’s Cemetery, Roscrea.