Sr Colette O’Doherty, Clonmel & Ballyhurst

Sr. Colette O’Doherty

Presentation Convent, Clonmel, and formerly Ballyhurst, Tipperary.

Requiem mass for Sr. Colette will take place this Sunday morning (December 19th) at 10.30 o’clock in St. Mary’s church Irishtown, which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Due to Covid restrictions we would appreciate that the house would be reserved for family and close friends.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

