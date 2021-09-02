Sr. Claire Hickey, Thurles

Daughter of the late PJ & Alice Hickey, Clongour, Thurles.

31st of August 2021.

Survived by her brother Paddy.

Funeral will take place in Santiago, Chile.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

