Sr Celestine Keating, Carrick on Suir & Ballingarry

Sr. Celestine Keating

Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick on Suir and late of Ballingarry, Co Tipperary, and Convent of Mercy, Waterford.

Died 20th October 2021 Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mooncoin residential care Centre.

Pre-deceased by her parents, David and Anastatia and her sister, Jane. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy and Celestine, her Brothers Paddy, Phil, David and Terence, her Mercy sisters and extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas’s Church, Carrick on Suir on Friday 22nd of October for requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co Waterford

Funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link – https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO LEAVE YOUR SYMPATHIES PLEASE DO SO AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE THANK YOU.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence