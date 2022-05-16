Sr. Brigitte Burke, Monaghan and Clonmel

St. Louis Convent, Monaghan and formerly Jamestown, Springmount, Clonmel.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home Monaghan on 14th May 2022.

Predeceased by her parents, Mary and Edmond, brother Eddie, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Sean Byrne, sister-in-law Kitty and niece Deirdre.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Austin, Michael and Frank, sisters-in-law Linda and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the St Louis Community.

The Funeral Mass will take place in St Macartan’s Cathedral Monaghan at 2 p.m. on Tuesday followed by burial in Latlurcan Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online by going to the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macartans-cathedral-monaghan

May her gentle soul rest in peace.