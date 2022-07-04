Sr. Bridget Leamy, Wales and Drombane

Stella Maris Convent, Swansea, Wales and late of Roskeen, Drombane, Turles.

Peacefully in the company of the Ursulines of Jesus. Daughter of the late Patrick and Josephine and sister of the late Sr. Elizabeth, Sr. Patrick Joseph, her brother Dan, and brother in law Seamus Hayes.

Deeply regretted by her brother Willie, sisters Sr. Mary and Kathleen Hayes, sister in law Kathleen Leamy, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her community nurse and carers,

Burial takes place in Swansea on Thursday 7th July.

Memorial mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church Drombane on Monday 11th July at 8pm.