Sr. Breda Coman, Templemore & Boherlahan

Sisters of Mercy, 1 Church Street, Templemore, formerly of Boherlahan, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret Bourke.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Sisters of Mercy, South Central Province, sister Anna Callanan, brothers Jim & Phil, sisters in law, Theresa & Mary, brothers in law Thomas Callanan & John Bourke, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore (E41 TR83), this Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com.

The mass can be viewed here: https://churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/.