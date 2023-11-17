Sr. Annunciata Walsh, Aherlow and Mercy Convent Dungarvan

Realt Na Mara, Mercy Convent, Dungarvan, Co.Waterford and late of Convent of Mercy Cappoquin, and formerly of Rossadrehid, Glen of Aherlow.

On November 16th 2023, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital Dungarvan. Predeceased by her parents James and Eileen, sister Kathleen, brothers Sean, Denis, Kevin and Declan. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sister Sr. Elsie, her brother Richard, sisters-in-law Julia and Maureen,

brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Mercy Convent Chapel,

Church Street, Dungarvan on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm, concluding with Evening Prayer.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.