Sr. Angela Moloney, Carrick-on-Suir & Cahir

Convent of Mercy Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Convent of Mercy, Cahir.

Sr. Angela passed away peacefully at the Convent in the care of the Sisters and Staff.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Bernard and Jimmy, she will be sadly missed by her sister in law Mary, nieces Dervilla and Fiona, nephew James, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grand nieces, great grandnephews, her Mercy Sisters, extended family and friend.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in St. Mary’s Church Cahir after which Sr. Angela will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

