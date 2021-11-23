Sonia McCann (nee Hoare), Mullinahone

Sonia McCann nee Hoare

Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Thurles.

Predeceased by her loving daughter Christa. Sonia, deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Neil; sons: Niall, Paul and Mark; mother Hilgarth; father Algy; sister Karen; brother Simon, brothers in law Joe and Hugh; sisters in law Margaret, Helen and Ann Marie; grandchildren Charlie, Mia, Pennie, Francesca, Ena and Lara; nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 25th November at 11.30am in St. Michaels Church Mullinahone followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, a strictly private burial will take place.

Anyone wishing to pay their condolences may do so by forming a guard of honour from St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, to Killaghy graveyard, following social distancing.

Family flowers only, please.

House strictly private, please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence