Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Tomhaggard, Co. Wexford.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral mass on Monday at St. Nicholas’ church, Carrick-on-Suir at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery.