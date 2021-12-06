Sister Monica Daly, Roscrea and Limerick

Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Castletown, Co Limerick.

Died peacefully on December 5th in the care of the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Annie, brothers Fr. Paddy (Augustinian), and Dan, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr. Alice and Una.

Deeply regretted by her religious community, relatives and friends. RIP.

A private funeral mass will take place in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel at 3pm on Wednesday.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Cronan’s Cemetery, Roscrea.

