Siobhán Lloyd, Killenaule

Cooldine, Killenaule, Thurles.

Suddenly 26 June 2024, predeceased by her brother Kieran.

Deeply regretted by her son Michael, grandchildren Archie and Arthur, parents Tommy and Josephine, sisters Angela and her partner Carol, Maria and her partner Kirk, aunt Elsie, uncles Eamon, Harry, and Seán, uncle in law Michael, aunts in law Mary, Anne, and Sheila, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule, E41 HH66 on Saturday evening from 4.30 to 7pm.

Arriving on Sunday to St. Mary’s Church Killenaule for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial immediately afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

House private please.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone.