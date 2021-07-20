Sinead Hennessy Quill – Templemore

McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Co. Tipperary

Member of An Garda Siochána.

Peacefully after a long illness very bravely borne.

Will be greatly missed by her heartbroken husband Geoff, Mother Mary, Dad Joe, Brother Brian and nephew Ryan,

Mother-in-law Lorraine, Brothers in law, Aunts, Uncles, Colleagues, relatives and Friends.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre C/O Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Sinead’s mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

