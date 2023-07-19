Shirley Ruth, Ballinure

1 Woodview, Fethard Road, Ballinure, Thurles.

July 16th, 2023. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Barbara, brothers John and Robert.

Will be sadly missed by her son Graham, partner Liam, son-in-law Greg, her sisters Frances, Lorraine, Dolores, Pearl and Amanda and brother James, nieces, nephews, her many friends in the greyhound community, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in the home of her partner Liam McKenna (E41DY75), Coolcroo, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving in St. James Church, Two-Mile-Borris on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in the local cemetery.