Shiela Foley (née Ryan), Mullinahone

Parkmore, Mullinahone, County Tipperary and formerly of Limerick.

Died peacefully at her home on Saturday 13th August.

Predeceased in 2002 by her husband, Denis.

She will be sadly missed by her children Maurice, Conor, Gearoid, Emer and Ann, her grandchildren Brion, Tom, Eve, Maria, Catherine and Donnchadh, her great grandchildren Cailin, Emily and Olivia, daughters-in-law Claire and Stephanie, her sisters Maureen and Monica, her brother-in-law Jimmy, all her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in St Michael’s Church , Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday August 16th from 6-8pm . Removal prayers at 8.15pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, August 17th at 11.30am in St Michael’s Church Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/shielafoley.

House private please. Family flowers only.