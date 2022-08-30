Sheila O’Neill nee Sullivan, Newcastle and Kenmare

Clashganny, Newcastle and formerly of Ballybeg, Newcastle, Clonmel and Kenmare, Co. Kerry

Born into Eternal Life in her 96th year.

Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her late husbands, Thomas Hogan and Edward O’Neill. Deeply regretted by her beloved daughters, Mary (Rush), Catherine (Hackett), Ann (Cullinan) and Breda (Brophy), her sons-in-law Tony, Seamus, PJ and Ned, her cherished grandchildren, Ann-Marie, Antoinette, Fiona, Sinead, John, Alan, Lee, Claire, Aisling and Roisín, great grandchildren, her dear friend Peggy, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.