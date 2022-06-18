Sheila Loughman (nee Condon), Bansha and Clonmel

Cluen, Bansha and formerly Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sheila passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday night after a long illness.

Pre-deceased by her sister Nuala (Fitzgerald) and her husband Martin who passed away only last week, she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Tina (O’Shea), son Ricky, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, grandchildren Grace, Eoin, Emma and Emily, brothers Sean and Neil, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary Town on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.