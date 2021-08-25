Sheila Kilfoyle nee Nicholson, Thurles

Ashgrove, Monadreen, Thurles.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff of Fenor Hill Care Centre, Urlingford on the 23rd of August 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Michael,

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sandra and Fiona, sons Liam, Kenneth and Michael, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm.

Removal on Friday Morning to the Cathedral Thurles to arrive at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Mass.

Interment afterwards in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/thurles

