Sheila Kennedy nee Dwyer, Upperchurch and Rossmore.

Cappanavile, Upperchurch, Thurles and formerly of Turaheen, Rossmore, Cashel.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Mikey, will be sadly missed by her loving family and her partner Martin Callanan; daughter Mary, sons P.J. , Seamus, Paul and Colm, daughters-in-law Esther, Kim and Fiona, sons-in-law P.J and Fabien, her beloved grandchildren Tadhg, Conor, Michael, Frank, Patrick and Charlie, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, all her extended family, her lifelong neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in the local cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

Due to current rise in Covid-19 numbers please wear face masks in the Funeral Home.