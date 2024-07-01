Sheila Hennessy nee Hayes, Littleton

Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. In the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her son Pat, brother John-Joe who also died on Sunday 30th June 2024 in London (funeral arrangements later), sister Nora, brothers Larry and Neddie. She will be sadly missed by her devoted family; loving husband Pakie, son Sean, daughter Áine (Scott), grandchildren Siobhan, Kieren, Fiachra and Sorcha, daughter-in-law Nikki, son-in-law Gerry, sister Eileen (Kelly), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Babe (Colville) and Bridget (Hayes), cousins, carers, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 3rd July from 5pm to 7pm.

Leaving her residence on Thursday 4th July to arrive at St Kevin’s Church Littleton at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.