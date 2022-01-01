Sheila Cairns nee Morrissey, Clonmel

Dillon Street and Silversprings, Clonmel.

Died on January 1st.

Reposing at her son Michael’s house, Mylerstown, Clonmel (Eircode E91 K443) on Monday from 2pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Mount Melleray Abbey.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page or below.

