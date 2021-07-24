Sheila Boland (nee Maher), Clonmel

The Spa, Clonmel.

Died 23rd July 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

(Predeceased by her son, Kevin). Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughter Anna, sons Brian and Anthony, sisters Peggy and Eithne, grandchildren Aoife, Dearbhla, Aidan, Síle, Mike, Noemi & Juan, daughter-in-law Juana, son-in-law John, niece, nephews, dear Friends & neighbours.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.

Sheila’s cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Pauls on Monday the 26th at 12:50pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the church.

Family Flowers only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence