Sharon Kennedy nee McGrath, Nenagh and Templederry

Lissenhall, Nenagh & late of Templederry and Hamilton Drive, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her Grandmother Margaret & Aunt Peggy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Benny & cherished daughters Rachael & Caoimhe. Parents John & Lucy. Sisters Orla & Deirdre, brothers Anthony, Christopher & Kieran. Aunts and uncles, The girls’ partners Jack & Tom, Godson Darren, Nieces & nephews, her great friends Claire & Mary, Cousins relatives neighbours and her many friends.

May Sharon Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.