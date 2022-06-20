Shamim Ramzan,Borrisokane

1 Towerhill, Borrisokane,

18th June 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her mum Anne, sadly missed by her loving brother Nav, sisters Shy, Mamida, Shannon and Fiancé Tommy, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane arriving at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11.am.

Followed by burial in St Michael and Johns cemetery Cloughjordan. Mass can be viewed on on webcam Borrisokane Parish.