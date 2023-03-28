Selina Powell (Née Drought), Templederry and Aughancon

Curraghgraigue, Templederry & late of Aughancon.

Peacefully on 28th March 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved Sisters Peggy & Chrissy and brothers Jackie & Thomas.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Arthur and cherished family Carola (Donaldson), Baden & Suzanne (Hendy). Grandchildren Adam, Becky, Richard, Robert, Angus, Scott, Sarah, Charlotte & Ella. Brother Richard. Sons in law Mervyn & Robert. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Her Funeral service takes place at Templederry Church of Ireland on Thursday afternoon at 2pm.

Followed by burial afterwards in Toomevara Church of Ireland Graveyard.

Family flowers only.