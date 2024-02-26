Sean (Shanks) Stapleton, Templemore

Lake View Drive, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

25th of February 2024. Unexpectedly in Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughters Catherine, Pamela and Louise, son Noel, sons in law Barry and Eamon, grandchildren, Cloe, Jessica, Emma, Liah and Will, brothers Michael and Robert, sister-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Sean rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.