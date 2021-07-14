Seán Ryan, Ardfinnan

Maughera, Ardfinnan.

Died on July 12th. Beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Declan, Kevin, Carmel, Mary and Joanne.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim and Fr. Pat. Pre-deceased by his sister Bernadatte and brother Bernard.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12 o’ clock in St. John the Baptist Church Duhill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

