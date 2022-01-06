Sean Quinn, Bouladuff

Bouladuff, Thurles,

In the loving care of the staff at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Hannah, brothers Michael and Oliver, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Thursday from 5.30pm for family and close friends with removal at 7pm to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole Munroe.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery Bouladuff. Sean’s Mass will be live streamed on www.drominch.com

For those who would like to attend but cannot, messages of condolence may be added on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence