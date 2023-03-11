Sean Quigley, Portroe

Lackaroe, Castlelough, Portroe.

On March 10th. 2023, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm with rosary at 6.45pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Portroe, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

May he Rest in Peace.