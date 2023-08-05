Sean O’Dwyer, Portumna

St Brigid’s Avenue, Portumna.

Sean will be deeply missed and always remembered with love by his devoted wife Lillian, their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Sean will repose at Dignity Funeral Care, Funeral Home, on the grounds of Portumna Retirement Village on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

The funeral cortege will leave from the family residence on Monday morning to arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Portumna at 10.45 for Sean’s Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial will take place immediately after Mass in St Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna.

Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/portumna