Sean O’Donohue, Borrisokane

Hazel Lawn, Borrisokane

May 23rd 2023.

Passed peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Siobhán, John, Colette and Mark. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridget (Dolly), much loved baby brother of Liam and Eamon, sisters Ann and Derry, son in law Tom, daughter in law Cara and his beloved granddaughters Isabel, Ciara, Gemma, Elin and Isla, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and good neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane at 10:45 am for Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Borrisokane parish webcam.

The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate and dedicated care that Sean received from the staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital, Cloughjordan Medical Centre, the Milford Home Care Team and Hospice.

Family flowers only please; donation if desired to Milford Hospice.