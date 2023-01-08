Sean O’Neill, Clonmel

Toberaheena, Clonmel.

We are broken hearted to announce the death of our father Sean O’ Neill who passed away peacefully at home in the loving care and presence of his family on 7th January 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridie.

Sorely missed by his loving children Fiona, Anne-Marie and Stephen, his daughter-in-law Jean and son-in-law Tom, his seven grandchildren Jack, Alex, Katy, Will, Hugh, Sophie and Ben, his brother Pa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reposing at O’ Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel from 5pm-7pm on Monday.

Leaving his residence in Toberaheena on Tuesday morning at 11.30am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel.

Interment afterwards at St Patrick’s Cemetery via Bridge Lane and the Grotto in the Old Bridge.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Palliative Care.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.