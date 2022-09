O’ Hickey Place, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home New Street Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday the 27th September from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Mollerans Church Carrick Beg on Wednesday the 28th September for requiem Mass at 11.30am Followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The family would like if you could dress colourfully to celebrate his life, thank you.

May he rest in peace.