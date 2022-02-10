Seán Nyhan, Clonmel

5 Davis Avenue, Clonmel

Former Mayor of Clonmel and Principal of St Oliver’s N.S.

February 9th 2022. Peacefully in his 90th year.

Pre-Deceased by his wife Betty.

Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his loving family, children Frank, Clare(Hanrick),Brendan, Emer (Power) and Colin, grandchildren Seán, Lisa, Ronan, Cormac, Cathal, Lorcan, Orla, John, Niamh, Gavin, great -granddaughter Dani, son in law Martin, daughters in law Sandra and Paula, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at residence(E91 NH77) this Thursday evening from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Arriving at St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery Clonmel.

Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

