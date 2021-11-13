Sean Naughton, Nenagh

Sean Naughton

Farnamurry, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, November 12th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sisters Kitty and Breda and brother Oliver, beloved husband of Frankie and loving father of Bríd, Catherine, Sinead, John, Mary, Yvonne, Patricia and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Patrick, sister Mary (Canning), his adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours, the Irish Athletics Community and a wide circle of friends.

Sean’s funeral will take place on Monday 15th, departing his home at 12 noon, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19, including face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Cronan’s, Roscrea.

House private.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

