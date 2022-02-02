Sean Maher

Nenagh Manor Nursing Home & late of Tullaheady, Nenagh. At Nenagh Manor on 1/1/2022.

Predeceased by his beloved brothers Paddy Joe & George and his nephew Paul. Will be sadly missed by his loving nieces Frances & Justine, nephews Anthony, James, Andrew & Edward. Sister in law Breda, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 7-8.30pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Tyone Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of his Mass on nenaghparish.ie

