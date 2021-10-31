Sean Maher, Dromineer

Garryduff, Dromineer, Nenagh, and formerly of Barnagrotty, Toomevara.

October 30th 2021, suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his son Bernard, brothers Liam and Tony, sisters Eileen, Noreen and Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son John, daughters Theresa (Ruddy) and Geraldine, son-in-law Danny, his adored grandchildren Katelyn, Daniel, Conor, Noah, Hannah and Emily, brothers Dinny, Mike and Hugh, sisters Gretta, Annie, Kathleen and Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Removal from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the church live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

