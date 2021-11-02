Sean M Hogan, Aglish

Munlusk Road, Aglish, Roscrea.

Reposing in Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in Aglish on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Aglish cemetery.

House private on Wednesday.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the North Tipperary Hospice.

