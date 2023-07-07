Seán Lonergan, Clonmel

Cloughcarrigeen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Seán passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret and brother Billy.

he will be sadly missed by his daughter Ann, son John, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandchildren Gráinne, Ronan, Clodagh, Katie and Jamie, brother Eamonn, sister Breda (Ryan), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 X921) on Saturday evening from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.