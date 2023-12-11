Seán (Johnny) Fogarty, Nenagh

Gurteenakilla, Newtown, Nenagh and formerly of Pallasmore.

December 9th 2023, peacefully, at St. James’s Hospital Dublin.

Predeceased by his parents Dan and Annie, his sister Concepta (O’Sullivan) and brother Matt.

Much loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Eileen, his daughter Anne, sons Denis and Eoin, his sisters, Mary (Curran), Peggy (Droney), Anne (Streeting), Bernie (Troy), Josephine (O’Donoghue), and Patricia (Quirke), brothers Tom, Mike and Donie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

Seán’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Seán (Johnny) received from Prof. Reynolds and his team, the staff of Sir Patrick Dun Ward and Edward Bennett Ward in St. James’s Hospital Dublin and also the staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.