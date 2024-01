Sean (John) Ryan, Nenagh

Ballycahill, Nenagh.

Peacefully on 25th Jan 2024 at UPMC Aut Even Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Daniel & May, brothers Danny, Michael, Joe & Tony and his son in law Eamon.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una and cherished family Dr. Mary, Winifred, Dolores & Sead D. Sister Philomena, brother Flannan. Grandchildren Aisling, Laura, Claire, Caoimhe, Emily, Brian, Gerard Micheal, Sean, John, Robert, Una, Louise & Leannan. Sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Sunday for Requiem mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard Silvermines.