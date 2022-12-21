Sean (Joe) McDonnell, Nenagh and Capparoe

Friar Street, Nenagh and formerly of Capparoe.

December 20th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved son of the late Johnny and Anne (Seymour).

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth and Margaret, brothers-in-law Patrick Moran and Paul Meaney, his niece and nephews, Harry, Charlie, Bobby, Alannah and James, aunts Maureen, Anne, Teresa and Josephine, uncles Billy and Stephen, granduncles, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing on Thursday at his home (E45 PK68) from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.