Sean Hogan, Roscrea

Sean Hogan RIP

Ballyoughter, Rathcabbin, Roscrea

Predeceased by his father John, mother Nora and brother Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marilyn, his loving daughters Valenda, Leona and Amanda, son Trevor, son’s-in-law, Conor, Mark and Damien, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Lee, Colin, Jack, Jamie and Oisin, brother PJ, sisters May, Aggie, Phil, Patsy and Pauline, nieces, nephews, cousins relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at his son Trevor’s Residence, Derry , Rathcabbin ( R42A078) from 5pm to 8pm .

Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin arriving at 11:45 am for funeral mass at 12noon, Burial afterwards in Bonoham cemetery .

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital