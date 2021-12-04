Sean Hoctor, Roscrea

Sean Hoctor

Scart, Roscrea. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Tina and Margaret, son Tony, sons-in-law Michael and Robbie, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, brother Andrew, sister Annette, grandchildren Darragh, Niamh, Michael, Sean, Conor, Megan, Ava and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5-7pm.

There will be no signing of condolence books in the funeral home.

Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Roscrea Hospice.

Sean’s family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the funeral home and in the church.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

House Strictly Private Please.

