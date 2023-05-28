Sean Hickey, Clerihan

Chancellorstown, Clerihan, Clonmel.

Peacefully on 27th May 2023 in the loving care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his Baby son Paul and brother Frank.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggie, sons and daughters John, Joe, Anne (O’Connor), Breda, Helen (Casey), Michael, Valerie, David, Benny and Brian, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue Funeral Home Kickham St., Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Sean’s funeral cortege will arrive at 10.50am on Tuesday at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to friends of Tipperary University Hospital.