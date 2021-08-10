Seán Healy

Ballynonty, Thurles

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5-8pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Thursday morning at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

