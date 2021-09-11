Sean Gleeson, Dublin & Borrisileigh

Walkinstown, Dublin & Formerly of McDonagh Square, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Caroline, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law.

Dearly missed by his close nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Sunday from 5.30 Pm to 7.30 PM for family & close friends.

Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 AM, followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery Borrisoleigh.

Messages of condolences for Sean’s Family may be left in the condolence section below.

Sean’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence